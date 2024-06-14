Bebe Rexha Stands By Deleted G-Eazy Post After Slamming the Rapper: 'I Regret Taking It Down'

Getty

"I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said," the "I'm Good" singer wrote Thursday.

Sorry not sorry!

Bebe Rexha is feeling a little regretful after she deleted her social media post calling out rapper G-Eazy.

"Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic," Rexha wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday. "Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing."

She continued, "I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said."

Rexha's message came just hours after she posted a screenshot of a group chat via Instagram Story, in which she was asked about collaborating with G-Eazy again while he was in New York. The pair first worked together on the mega hit "Me, Myself & I," back in 2015. That track became G-Eazy's second-highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 7 behind 2017’s "No Limit," which topped out at No. 4.

"@g_eazy you have my number," Rexha wrote in the since-deleted post. "Why don't you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser. You're lucky people are liking you again. 'Cause I could go in on all the s--ty things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit."

While Rexha did end up removing the Instagram Story from her page, she reposted several fans' memes on X about the apparent feud, including one which poked fun at Rexha and G-Eazy's ex, Halsey, carrying the Bay Area musician's career.

"Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy's career," one fan wrote alongside a photo of the pop stars catching up at an event.

Another noticed that Instagram changed the auto-captions in a video that Rexha uploaded featuring her new song, "I'm the Drama," to read, "I make heads turn in his face" instead of "I make heads turn in this place."

"instagram changing the lyrics to 'i make heads turn in his face' is a big slay, everyone is mad at him 🤭," the user tweeted.

Rexha also captioned that clip, "I said what I said."