Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Explain Why Their Six-Year-Old Is Ready for YouTube Career

'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are helping their six-year-old son Gunner with launching his own YouTube channel -- promising there will be "no momager-dadager" and hints at what he wants to do.

"We're actually working on it," Heidi Montag told E! News of Gunner Pratt's aspirations of launching his own YouTube channel. According to his proud parents, he's been asking for his own channel already for more than a year.

"He watches all these kids on YouTube. So he sees like, 'Why do they get to have unboxed toys?'" Spencer told the outlet. "It's not us -- even though I'm so excited for his channel."

Spencer also promised that when it comes to him and Heidi, there will be "no momager-dadager" situation here. That said, the couple does already oversee Instagram pages for both of their kids, Gunner and his 19-month-old brother Ryker, so heavy involvement is surely expected.

Also helping the recent kindergarten graduate with his online aspirations is the fact that aforementioned IG page has already amassed more than 70,000 followers. While that may not quite reach the heights of the most-followed, it's not too shabby for a six-year-old -- and a good foundation from which to launch a new project.

Clearly aware of his mom's 2010 single "I'll Do It," Spencer said that Gunner sees Heidi "as like a singer-pop star," while he's always been pretty social media savvy as his parents are "always filming ourselves."

"He's like, 'Show this to Snapchat. Dad, put this or don't put this on Snapchat. We don't want this.'" said Spencer of Gunner. "So, he's already a good little director."

Gunner is also starting to pick up on healthy fan interactions, as his parents have been famous his entire life. Spencer shared, "He loves when people come up to us and ask for a photo and they leave," his father added. "He goes, 'That was a nice fan, Dad.' I'm like, 'They were very nice. Supporter -- we'll call them supporters, son.'"

While there's no launch date yet set for Gunner's as-yet-unidentified YouTube channel launch, there's no doubt that the six-year-old has the basics down for this new venture.

With his parents' experience and guidance, could he achieve his goals, or at least get lots of free toys to play with? Only time -- and surely Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag -- will tell!