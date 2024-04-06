Celebrity Parents Who Made Instagram Accounts For Their Kids

Getty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and more celebrity couples have been sharing their little ones with the world.

It's always an exciting time when there's a new baby in the family -- and the proud parents can't wait to share photos with their family and friends. The same goes for celebrities who want to share their bundle of joy with all their fans and followers. That's why some stars create Instagram accounts for their kids, posting all their sweet moments and milestones along the way. While the decision to post their children on social media may be controversial, these celebs all love sharing their little ones with the world.

Find out which celebs share their kids on Instagram…

Just after Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari turned two years old, the former couple set up an Instagram account to show off all of her adventures -- and her incredible outfits. While sharing photos of her daughter has been fun for Cardi, she briefly had to put the account on lockdown in 2022 after followers started leaving hateful comments.

"Haven't been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page," Cardi said in a now-deleted tweet, according to The Daily Mail. "I don't know wtf is going on but I hope y'all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos."

Things have since returned to normal on Kulture’s account which is now public again.

When Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia James in 2018, they quickly got an Instagram account for the infant. Since then, Kaavia, who has earned the nickname Shady Baby, has racked up almost two million followers. Gabrielle and Dwyane still share fun photos of the little girl living her best life and have even started selling merchandise.

3. Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian started Instagram accounts for their daughters Alexis and Adira after they were born -- but have only shared photos on their older daughter's page. On Alexis' account, her parents have posted pics of the little girl trying her hand at just about every sport possible, from tennis to golf to riding horses. Only time will tell if they decide to post photos on Adira's page too.

Ice T and his wife, Coco Austin, started an Instagram account for their little girl, Chanel, right after she was born. From the very beginning, Coco shared that she loved posting on Chanel’s page because there were so many kind followers and positive comments.

"I noticed that on Chanel’s page, there has not been one hater on her page," Coco told E! News. "On her Instagram, it's all Chanel lovers. What I've noticed on my page is that I’m the one with haters. I'm the one that people want to get on. It's nice to go to a page and have not one negative thing on there. I didn't know it was out there, but she's now up to 400,000 followers and knowing that they are all lovers, it makes me believe that there's hope for humanity."

When Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their son Gunner in 2017, they made him an Instagram account so fans could watch him grow up. Then, after Heidi gave birth to their second son Ryker in 2022, the couple made an account for him too. Since then, they've been sharing adorable photos of the brothers as they have fun together and celebrate holidays like Christmas and Halloween.

6. DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck keep fans updated on what’s going on with their two children, Asahd and Aalam, through their very own Instagram accounts. Asahd has an impressive 1.5 million followers while Aalam is catching up with almost 200,000 of his own fans. The couple shares fun moments from the little boys' lives including birthday parties, ski vacations, and trips to SeaWorld.

7. Jeannie Mai & Jeezy

Jeannie Mai and her estranged husband Jeezy's daughter Monaco was just six months old when they decided to start an Instagram account for her. Since making her debut on the social media platform, the toddler has amassed over 200,000 followers and her parents have posted lots of sweet snippets from her life. Of course, there are plenty of photos showing off her sweet style as well as snaps from playing at the park -- and taking the occasional trip to Paris!

8. Alexa & Carlos PenaVega

All of Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's three children have their own Instagram accounts that share cute pics from their life in Hawaii. While Ocean, Kingston and Rio don't post that frequently, there’s still plenty of content on their parent’s pages as well as their family YouTube channel!

9. Snooki & Jionni LaValle

Snooki and Jionni LaValle's daughter Giovanna has had her own Instagram account for quite some time, but now that she's nine years old, her posts are primarily focused on her competitive cheerleading journey. Snooki helps Giovanna post pictures and videos from practices and competitions, and it's clear that she's bound to be a star. Giovanna recently shared that at her last competition, her team took second place.

10. Michael & Nicole Phelps

