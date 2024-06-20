Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Discovering She's the Youngest of 27 Children

Getty

"It was my dream to have all of us at this grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table and we all sit and eat together," said the talk show host.

Jennifer Hudson opened up about her family discovery that her father, Samuel Simpson, had 27 children.

The EGOT status singer and actress was a guest on Michele Norris' Your Mama's Kitchen podcast on Wednesday, where she shared that when she was a teenager she sought out to find her father -- who was absent from her life previously -- as well as her other siblings.

"Apparently, he had 27 children," Hudson said. "That's a lot of children. I've never met all of them, but that's the thing, I'm a family person."

Hudson shared that she not only wanted to meet all her siblings, but it's her "dream" to sit and eat together at a "grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table" someday.

"That was my goal at 16," Hudson explained. "We've found quite a few of us. [There's] 11 girls and 17 boys, I think. Something like that. Obviously, me, Jason, and Julia that's us three and then we met about 6 others."

Jason and Julia are the siblings she grew up with; both Jason and Hudson's mother Darnell Donerson were murdered in 2008.

Of all her siblings, Hudson said she's the youngest.

Despite the Spotlight singer not fully realizing her goal of meeting all 26 of her brothers and sisters just yet, she revealed that when her paternal grandmother passed away, her father told some of her siblings that they had "a sister who could really sing" and said they should meet her. Eventually, that's exactly what they did, she said.

Not only is it important for her to be close to her family, but it is important for her family to be near her 14-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., who she shares with her ex-fiancé, David Otunga.

"Part of why I had moved back to Chicago is because I wanted him to have the surroundings of his family around him growing up." Hudson explained on the podcast. "Now we're here in LA, and so, we make a point to have our Sunday dinners together."

"He has cousins that come in and out. One of them is here right now," she added. "And so to keep that family burning, so he has that same upbringing or going to see the loved ones I talked to."