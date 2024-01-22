Common and Jennifer Hudson Seemingly Hard Launch Their Relationship on Her Show

Instagram

"This relationship is a happy place for me," Common said when asked by Hudson if he's happy.

Common and Jennifer Hudson are no longer skirting around romance rumors.

The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship in a preview of Monday's episode of Hudson's eponymous talk show. In the clip, Hudson introduced Common with a rap before he came out for the segment, large bouquet of flowers in hand.

"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this -- are you dating anyone?" Hudson asks him in their interview.

The "Glory" rapper laughed before confirming that he was in fact dating someone, and while he didn't name names, it became clear quite quickly that he was talking about The Jennifer Hudson Show host.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Common continued, "But I set my standard kinda high, 'cause she had to have an EGOT."

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he added, referencing Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls. "I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Throwing the question back at her, Hudson -- who said she was "very happy" in her relationship -- then asked him if he's happy in his.

"This relationship is a happy place for me," Common answered. "Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

Hudson teased the highly anticipated moment on her show's Instagram account, sharing more clips from the episode, including the adorable moment Common gifted his lady love with some Nike sneakers ahead of her NBA All Star celebrity game appearance next month.

She also posted a video of the pair staring googly-eyed at one another as Snoop Dogg's "Sensual Seduction" played on in the background.

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors back in 2022 when the Chicago natives were spotted together in their home city.

They've since refused to confirm the status of their relationship -- until now -- despite being spotted together on numerous occasions, sometimes holding hands.

Before making things official on Hudson's show Monday, Common and the singer-actress were photographed together as recently as Wednesday, where they were seen sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.