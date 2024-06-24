Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster Marries Talulah Riley, Elon Musk's Ex-Wife

Getty

The pair tied the knot in a small village in England after two years of dating.

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster is married, proving that "love [actually] is all around."

The 34-year-old, who stole our hearts as Sam -- the young hopeless romantic opposite Liam Neeson -- in the iconic 2003 Christmas film, tied the knot with Talulah Riley after two years of dating.

The pair walked down the aisle on Saturday, June 22 in the English Village of Antsey in Hertfordshire, The Sun reported.

The 38-year-old bride wore a classic white gown with a full skirt and thin straps while the groom went a little more untraditional with a blue suit jacket, floral vest and grey pinstriped trousers. They met on the set of Disney+'s Sex Pistols drama Pistol in March 2021.

Riley was previously married to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk twice -- first from 2010 to 2012, and then from 2013 to 2016 -- the duo still remain friends with Musk even congratulating his ex-wife when she and Brodie-Sangster got engaged last year.

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023 @TalulahRiley

To announce her engagement to The Maze Runner star, Riley shared a selfie alongside the tweet, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" Musk then replied to her announcement, tweeting: "Congratulations!" He also added a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Brodie-Sangster took to Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair on a gondola with the caption referencing Love Actually. "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X."

Brodie-Sangster and Riley made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

They have largely maintained a private relationship, rarely sharing details to their followers. However, Riley did open up about how she fell in love with Brodie-Sangster in an interview with The Times in May 2022.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," she told the publication at the time.