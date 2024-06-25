Taylor Swift Is "Still Cracking Up/Swooning" Over Travis Kelce's Eras Tour Debut

Getty

"That's my girl. You know what I mean? That's my lady, so it's, like, I'm proud of that," Kelce also said in a new interview.

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's big Eras Tour debut.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Swift took at look back at her performance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, where she hit the stage in front of over 90,000 screaming fans -- treating them with a special appearance from her beau.

"I'm still cracking up/swooning over [Kelce's] Eras Tour debut 🥰" Swift wrote in the caption. "Never going to forget these shows."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During the concert, Kelce -- in a tuxedo and a top hat -- carried Swift across the stage to place her onto the red couch for her outfit change and makeup touch up during "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which marks a transition in the show to songs from her latest eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

He then concluded the skit with a few dance moves and a smile for the audience, before exiting the stage.

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME ... Those were some of the loudest crowds I've ever heard," Swift added in her caption, before thanking Hayley Williams and Grace Abrams as well. "Never going to forget these shows."

The NFL also opened up about their relationship on Monday's Bussin' With The Boys, saying "That's my girl. You know what I mean? That's my lady, so it's, like, I'm proud of that."

"She's very self-aware. She understands situations like that and I think that's why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family," he continued. "It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure."

"She just walked through the front door," Kelce also recalled of her support at her first Chiefs game. "She’s just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends and like experience this with everybody.'"