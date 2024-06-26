Travis Kelce Weighs In on Kylie Kelce's Heated Confrontation with 'Entitled' Fan

Getty

The NFL star praised his sister-in-law for her "toughness" and "don't f--k with me" attitude after Kylie -- who is married to Travis' brother Jason Kelce -- confronted a fan who went off on her for declining a selfie.

Travis Kelce is sharing his thoughts after Kylie Kelce got into a heated confrontation with a fan last month.

While appearing on Monday's episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised his sister-in-law for her "toughness" after Kylie got into a fight with a female fan last month.

As shown in a video shared by the Word to the Wise podcast, over Memorial Day weekend, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and Kylie were on their way to date night out in Margate City, New Jersey when a fan asked them for a photo. According to the podcast, after Kylie "politely" declined, the woman "went off" on Kylie, who hit back.

"I don't care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town!" the fan yelled at Kylie in the video, to which Kylie screamed back, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself!"

During his appearance on the Bussin' in the Boys podcast, Travis, 34, addressed the viral altercation.

"Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years has just been awesome because she even has that, like, toughness of, 'Don't f--k with me,'' he said. "And you saw that in that video of [her and Jason Kelce] just trying to have date night with their friends over at the [Jersey] Shore where it's a big family environment -- everybody's having a good time every single day out there at the Shore. "

"And this lady just comes in trying to be entitled, and telling Jason and Kylie like, 'You have to take a picture with my kid. Like, you're doing it now,'" he continued. "It escalated into something that it shouldn't have even been."