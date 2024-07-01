Keke Palmer Takes Part In Usher Tribute at BET Awards After Drama With Ex Over His Vegas Show

Getty

Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, called her out over the outfit she decided to wear to Usher's Las Vegas residency, before a bitter back-and-forth between the pair that would result in abuse allegations and a custody battle over their son Leodis.

Keke Palmer channeled her inner Usher to pay tribute to the Atlanta native at Sunday night's BET Awards.

Palmer appeared near the top of the 16-minute tribute, which saw performances from Childish Gambino, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Summer Walker and more. For her part, the Nope actress performed Usher's hit song "You Make Me Wanna...," dressed as the hitmaker.

"You make me wanna leave the one I'm with [and] start a new relationship wit' you, this is what you do," she sang during the performance.

The move comes after Keke's attendance at Usher's Las Vegas residency last year -- and the outfit she decided to wear -- sparked outrage from her ex, Darius Jackson, after Usher danced with her during the show.

The outing sparked a bitter back-and-forth between Palmer and Jackson, before abuse allegations and a custody battle over their son Leodis.

Following the debacle, Palmer also appeared in the music video for Usher's track, "Boyfriend."

The internet was here for all the drama, with many on X (formerly Twitter) applauded the singer-actress following Sunday night's performance.

"Keke Palmer performing during the Usher tribute is genius" an X user said. "Especially considering the context of her relationship's demise."

"Keke Palmer performing for Usher's tribute is legendary for so many reasons," another wrote.

With another viewer adding, "I love how she keeps doubling down on Usher!!!!"