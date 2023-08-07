Usher Reacts to Keke Palmer-Darius Jackson Outfit Controversy Following Concert Serenade

Getty

"It was a pop moment," said Usher, after Keke's boyfriend Darius Jackson sparked headlines for criticizing her outfit at one of the singer's Las Vegas concerts.

Usher is speaking out about being at the center of a recent controversy, after Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson called her out over the outfit she decided to wear to the singer's Las Vegas residency, where she was serenaded during the show.

The "Yeah!" singer, 44, opened up to PEOPLE about the incident, doing his best to distance himself and his show from some of the drama.

"I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that's what I hope came out of it," he said. "Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song."

"Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to," he added. "But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas."

Social media blew up back in July when Jackson -- who shares baby boy Leo with the Nope actress -- first reposted a photo of Palmer wearing a sheer black dress over a black bodysuit as she was serenaded by Usher. He added, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

In a followup post, he doubled down on his stance, saying, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." He concluded, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Palmer seemed to address the mess by releasing a new line of t-shirts with the words, "I'M A MOTHA" emblazoned across the front.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true," she wrote on Twitter. "I'M A MOTHER, through and through!"

"To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?" she asked. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."