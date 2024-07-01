Lauryn Hill Performs Classic 'Miseducation' Tracks at BET Awards, Joined by Son YG Marley

Getty

As the 25-year anniversary year of the classic 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' LP comes to a close, the iconic singer turned it up at the 2024 BET Awards by performing some classic tracks from the album -- before welcoming son YG Marley and then Wyclef Jean to the stage.

Hitting the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the live award show broadcast, Hill hit the stage hard by continuing the 25-year anniversary celebration of her classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album with the title track and "Lost Ones."

She then welcomed her son -- and Bob Marley's grandson -- YG Marley to the stage, where he roused the crowd with a couple of his own songs, "Survival" and "Praise Jah in the Moonlight," with the first evoking Bob Marley's "Ambush in the Night."

Finally, fellow Fugees staple Jean joined his former bandmate on stage to take on their group's classic 1995 track "Fu-Gee-La."

The show-stopping -- and show-ending -- performance was the second time YG Marley has hit the airwaves alongside his mom. The two previously paired up on The Tonight Show in May, where Hill also dipped into her iconic debut for the song "Ex-Factor."

She and Marley are set to hit the road together again as she resumes her Miseducation Anniversary Tour, postponed in November due to vocal issues. Jean and fellow Fugee Pras Michael will join Hill, alongside Marley as a special guest.

As the music industry celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998 and quickly becoming one of the most critically-acclaimed and revered albums of all time, Hill was recently awarded the top honor on Apple Music's inaugural list of the 100 best albums of all time.