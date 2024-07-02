Jamie Dornan Gives Update on Friendship with 'Fifty Shades' Co-Star Dakota Johnson

Getty

Fifty Shades co-stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are still close years after filming the popular franchise.

Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan opened up about his friendship with co-star Dakota Johnson years after the end of the franchise.

The 42-year-old actor was at the red carpet of the Into Film Awards in London's ODEON Luxy Leicester Square, where he was asked by Metro whether the pair still kept in contact.

Johnson, of course, famously played Dornan's on-screen love interest in the three films also based on the novels by E.L. James.

At the @intofilm_edu Awards, Irish actor Jamie Dornan was there presenting, and during his interview, we dived deep into his acting career and we had to ask if he is still in touch with Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Dakota Johnson ✨ pic.twitter.com/KxKqSnH4L8 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 1, 2024 @MetroUK

"I was just texting with her a couple days ago," he replied.

"I think she's London bound a wee bit over the next few weeks so trying to see her and Chris for dinner," Dornan continued, referring to Johnson, 34, and her partner Chris Martin, 47. Martin's band, Coldplay, recently headlined Glastonbury Festival.

His comments come after years of a rumored feud between the pair, ever since they first costarred as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.