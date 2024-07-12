Anthony Mackie Takes Shield, Faces Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

Marvel Studios

It's a 'Brave New World' for Captain America and the MCU as Harrison Ford steps in as now-President Thunderbolt Ross as Anthony Mackie's Captain America faces off against Giancarlo Esposito and ... Red Hulk?

The next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is upon us, with Anthony Mackie taking over from Chris Evans in Captain America: Brave New World. In the first trailer, he agrees with Harrison Ford's now-President Ross that he's "no Steve Rogers."

It's a bold statement that gets ahead of any potential reservations MCU fans might have about this latest iteration of Captain America -- though he's held the role for a while now, this is his first solo film -- and the future of the blockbuster franchise.

Harrison Ford steps into the shoes of the late William Hurt in portraying Thunderbolt Ross and he's every bit the grizzled veteran fans could hope for, sparring beautifully with Mackie's strong and driven superhero lead.

They may not agree about how to lead or respond to a crisis -- which is pretty standard fare for Ross and any superhero -- but they're both the right man for the job at this time. Or are they?

Giancarlo Esposito is his devilishly delicious self fans fell in love with on Breaking Bad as an as-yet-unnamed villain, while a quick tease toward the end of the trailer hints at an even bigger threat Marvel fans would quickly recognize ... Red Hulk!

Filled with plenty of action and Marvel's signature charm, the trailer manages to feel fresh for a new era while strongly connected to the decade-plus past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an homage to the classic while looking ahead toward the next generation of heroes.

The next chapter of Captain America: Brave New World features Mackie, Ford, Esposito, Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, Shira Haas, and Liv Tyler. Directed by Julius Onah, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14.