TikTok Star Bella Brave Dead at 10 After Years of Health Struggles

The social media star's mother, Kyla Thomson, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking update posted July 15 on TikTok.

TikTok star, Bella Thomson, better known online as Bella Brave, has died. She was 10-years-old.

Bella's mom, Kyla Thomson, confirmed the devastating news in an update posted to TikTok Monday, sharing that the social media personality passed away "peacefully" on Sunday.

"Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19 p.m. ET," Kyla wrote alongside a video of her daughter dancing.

"Bella passed peacefully in our arms," she continued. "Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave."

Kyla added, "Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. 🧸 #bellabrave."

Bella came to social media fame after her parents, Kyla and Lyle, showcased her vibrant personality online, documenting her struggles and the life-threatening health challenges on TikTok as she she battled the rare bowel illness, Hirschsprung's disease, and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), among other health problems.

Her death comes just days after the 10-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering complications from a viral infection in her lungs, Kyla told People last week.

"We are, of course, gutted for Bella. Her bowel transplant last August was supposed to be the last medical trauma she would ever have to endure," Kyla wrote at the time. "We are not out of the woods."

"She sailed through that recovery faster than any child with a bowel transplant has, and finally she could be free of hospital stays," she added.

In an update shared on July 11, Kyla said Bella remained "stable with no improvement" as she was kept at Toronto's SickKids hospital.

But things took a turn Sunday, July 14, with Kyla sharing in another update on Instagram that they didn't know "which way" things were going to go following the infection.

In a statement shared with the outlet following Bella's passing, the 10-year-old's mom reflected on life without her daughter.

"Everything is hard without her," she said. "Please help me let the world know I need them to share with us how Bella touched their lives, helped them or how she lives on in their hearts & lives.

She continued, "Don’t ever stop sharing her love and light. Don't let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce."