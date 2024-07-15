Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and More Beverly Hills 90210 Alums Pen Heartfelt Tributes to Shannen Doherty

Everett

Doherty died Saturday at 53 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Shannen Doherty is being remembered by her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars.

Both Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling took to Instagram Sunday after Doherty's passing Saturday following a years-long battle with cancer. She was 53-years-old.

"I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known," Garth wrote alongside a set of photos of the pair from their 90210 days. "Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration."

"She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories," the actress continued, making mention of those Doherty left behind, including her beloved pup, Bowie. "My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her. 💔."

Spelling, meanwhile, shared a more recent photo of her and the Charmed actress on her Instagram Stories as she struggled to find "outward words" to describe the grief she was experiencing amid the news of Doherty's passing.

"I don't have outward words yet...but WE knew and that's what matters," Spelling wrote alongside a slew of broken heart emojis.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Jason Priestley also paid tribute to Doherty, writing, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time," with fellow 90210 star Gabrielle Carteris penning an Instagram post that read, "So young - so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you."

Brian Austin Green also paid tribute, sharing a post on his Instagram Stories. "Shan. My sister ... .. You loved me through everything. You were part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you 💔💔."

On Sunday, Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, announced the news of her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said, per TMZ. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

The late Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, 24, also honored Doherty with a post on her Instagram Story, sharing a throwback photo of the former co-stars.

The photo sees a glam shot of Doherty and Perry -- who played love interests Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on the teen drama -- with Perry holding Doherty's necklace between his teeth. Sophie added a simple white heart emoji to her post.

