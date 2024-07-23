Blake Lively Laughs Off Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors, But He Says It Might Happen Over This

Getty

While promoting 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' Ryan Reynolds shares what might just end his marriage, while Blake Lively reveals he didn't invite her when he went to Madonna's house.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds poke fun at divorce rumors just days ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters on Friday, July 26.

In their usual manner, the couple has taken to social media, The Tonight Show and even tackled the topic an the red carpet for the New York premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine on Monday, July 22.

Lively took to Instagram on Monday and posted a sweet picture of her kissing Reynolds in his prosthetic makeup and costume as Deadpool, along with a video of all the "millennial" references put into his upcoming movie that she says made her "feel seen."

Under the post, one commenter wrote "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple ❤️"

Lively hilariously shut down the rumor and responded "haha they wish 😂."

Lively and Reynolds, who recently welcomed their fourth child in 2023, are coming up on their 12th wedding anniversary. They first met in 2010, on the set of DC Comics' 2011 film, Green Lantern, where the two played romantic interests. Soon after, they began dating and eventually, secretly tied the knot in September 2012.

Meanwhile, Reynolds made his grand entrance to the stage of The Tonight Show on Monday while riding on a Deadpool-inspired float. While discussing the film, Jimmy Fallon asked if Deadpool 4 is something fans will see in the future.

"Oh God no," Reynolds responded. "My wife and children will divorce me."

Fallon laughed, "The kids will divorce you?" to which Reynolds joked in response, "Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them."

Reynolds continued "I will be capital 'B' broke and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4 'cause I'd need the money."

The same night, the couple shut down the movie's premiere with Lively's head-turning Deadpool-inspired Atelier Versace look -- an off-the-shoulder red catsuit with black lace accents -- and with Reynolds revealing that the name of their fourth child is Olin, while keeping the baby's gender a secret.

In the speech delivered by the Deadpool actor at the theater, he gave praises to Lively and their children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty 4, and Olin, who they welcomed on February 12, 2023.

In an interview at the premiere with E! News, Lively lamented Reynolds not inviting her to Madonna's house when he went to ask for permission to use her song "Like a Prayer" in the movie, saying, "I wasn't invited."

When pal Gigi Hadid marveled to Lively on the carpet about Reynolds getting to go, Lively quipped, "Yeah, he lives there now. That was a part of the trade off. He works there."