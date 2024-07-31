Simone Biles Confirms 'Real' Name For USA Women's Gymnastics Team After NSFW Reveal

Getty

It comes after the Olympic champion revealed a more NSFW name following the gymnastics team's win at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Simone Biles has revealed the "official" name for America's women's gymnastics team.

During a post-event press conference following Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey taking home the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old joked about their X-rated nickname being "F.A.A.F.O," or "F--k around and find out."

However, the Olympic champion has since cleared up what she initially said -- writing on X: "Okay on the real though, the official team name is ✨golden girls✨ (because oldest olympic team)."

The name pays homage to the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, which ran from 1985 to 1992. The series starred Betty White as Rose Nylund, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo.

Following the team's win on Tuesday, two-time Olympic champion Aly Raisman initially asked Biles what the "team name" was for this year's group -- which prompted some awkward hesitation from the team, as well as someone saying, "don't say it."

"I'm not gonna say it," Biles said, before attempting to abbreviate the name and then revealing the full phrase: "F--k Around and Find Out."

Biles later shared an Instagram post of the team celebrating their win with the caption: "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸", with fans believing it was seemingly a subtle swipe to former Team U.S.A member, MyKayla Skinner.

Skinner slammed Team USA earlier this month when she criticized the 2024 gymnasts as not having the same "work ethic" as prior teams.

In a YouTube video in July, following the formation of Team USA, Skinner said that "besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't, like, what it used to be."

'Another former USA gymnastics team member, McKayla Maroney doubled down on Biles' caption, commenting on the Instagram post: "It doesnt get more iconic than this. She f'd around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."

Biles and Skinner were both members of Team USA at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

In 2016, Skinner traveled to Rio as an alternate while Biles won her first Olympic gold medals. Skinner then took Biles' place in the vault final when Biles dropped out due to the "twisties" at the 2020 Tokyo Games -- a term used to describe a gymnast's loss of control during competition.