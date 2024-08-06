Sandra Lee Reveals Moment That Sparked Her Split From Andrew Cuomo

Getty

"I spent the day by myself. I was sitting on my lawn alone," Lee said. "My birthday was a precious day to me, especially that one. I'm not someone who feels sorry for themselves, but that day was a bit much for me."

In an interview with UsWeekly, Lee opened about her battle with cancer which started in 2015, how it led to the cancellation to her Food Network Semi-Homemade and how her relationship crumbled in front of the world.

"I've resigned myself to the fact that I will never get over the heartbreak of loss of the last 10 years," she told the publication. "The grief has been endless but I will use it to fuel and feed me and make me wiser and stronger."

She called her 2015 birthday a low point in her life, adding that Cuomo nd Lee both had "separate and busy lives" that led them to grow apart over time.

However, Cuomo denied the claims and insisted he cleared his schedule to be there. Lee added that Cuomo did eventually come home and they went out for dinner, but it was too little too late.

"When you live separate lives, you are not creating a life together," Lee added.

While Lee could pinpoint the moment that really caused the breakup, in Spring 2019, she was also a little cryptic with the publication.

"I was in my kitchen and he said something, and the minute he said it, I knew what he'd just said," she recalled of the moment their relationship came to an end. "And every window and door closed. And that was it ... He knows what it is; I know what it is."

Cuomo, again, pushed back against her account -- saying he didn't see her during that time period. The former couple broke up after 14 years via a joint statement in September 2019.

"Governor Cuomo has always been totally supportive of Sandra through good times and bad. She partnered with him, spent time with [his] girls, and handled functions as first lady very well," a spokesperson for Cuomo told the publication. "Sandra and the Governor had separate and busy lives and grew apart over time. Breakups are always difficult and there are always two sides of the story, but the Governor chooses to focus on the positive and he wishes her nothing but success and happiness in the years ahead."

Lee recently celebrated her 3-year anniversary with Ben Youcef.

"My chemistry with Ben is something that I've never had before," she said of her new love. "It's mental, it's emotional, and it's a connection that I can't even describe."