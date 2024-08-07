Blake Lively Stuns In Hitchcock-Inspired Vogue Photoshoot With Hugh Jackman

Baz Luhrmann/Vogue

Jackman joins Lively for her September Issue photoshoot, as both he and Gigi Hadid open up about their friendships with Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds.

It is now officially a Blake Lively summer.

The It Ends With Us star graces the cover of Vogue's September 2024 issue in Baz Luhrmann's Hitchcock-inspired Vogue fantasia, and she enlisted the help of her friend Hugh Jackman.

Lively stars as "The Cat," on the hunt to steal jewels at moonlight, in Luhrmann's images ... while Jackman stars as "L'Ombre" on the hunt to catch this cat burglar on the prowl.

"When they said Baz will do it, I thought, 'Okay, I've always wanted to work with Baz. Even if it's just a week doing a photo shoot for Vogue, that's still working with him. Seeing through his lens and how he tells stories," she said of the Moulin Rouge director. "Gracing these pages is not my gift to the world. I understand I'm lucky to do it."

"When one gets the privileged call to be a part of a [Vogue] shoot - you don't blink, you say yesssss! "No less for their September issue," Jackman added of the shoot, which reunites him with Australia director Luhrmann, on Instagram.

"To stand with my friend, the extraordinarily creative, smart and talented @blakelively. To have the vision come to life in what felt like a full blown cinematic experience by @bazluhrmann and @catherinemartindesigns. I keep coming back to one word ... iconic. Thank you to the team of highly respected artists that made this happen," he concluded.

In the comments of his post, Lively added, "Love you so much. Thank you for always being the guy who shows up, to moments big and small, public and private. We love you buddy."

The accompanying interview, meanwhile, with Lively gives readers a snapshot into her chaotic yet "lucky" life.

"Wouldn't it be terrible if I didn't realize how lucky I am?" Lively asked Vogue's Andrew Sean Greer.

"They are megawatt stars," Jackman told the publication of Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. "Of course I've spent many hours with them, like in pajamas just hanging out in their house with their nine hundred children and dogs and it is just as normal as can be."

He then recalled a time where Lively would be baking for the house before asking everyone, "'Let's make pizza,'" before noting that seconds later, she'd be decked out for an event looking like "this incredible star."

Jackman added, "it's astonishing to me."

Lively's friend Gigi Hadid also chimed in for the Vogue piece, saying she looks at Blake like a "bonus sister".

"To be friends with her is to have the most beautiful, effortlessly cool, witty, fun, fashionable, creative, caring bonus sister," Hadid told Vogue.