Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to Host 2024 Emmy Awards

Getty

This year's ceremony comes just nine months after 2023's ceremony -- delayed by the actors and writers strikes -- happened in January.

Emmy Award winners Eugene and Dan Levy are returning to the award show -- as hosts!

The announcement was made Friday morning, as the two Schitt's Creek stars become the first father-son pair to host the annual event honoring the best in television.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," the two shared in a joint statement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all."

Dan, 41, has four Emmy Awards to his name -- picking up the trophies for his work as creator, supporting actor, director and, writer of Schitt's Creek. His father, meanwhile, was first celebrated with a writing win back in 1982 and 1983 for SCTV Network ... before he joined his son with the Schitt's Creek Comedy Series win in 2020, as well as a Lead Actor win the same year.

Anthony Anderson hosted the 2023 telecast, which actually aired only seven months ago, in January, after a delay caused by the actors and writers strikes.

This year's ceremony will be held Sunday, September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and is airing on ABC.

For nominations this year, The Bear, which set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category, came out on top with 23 -- including noms for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk. Shōgun, meanwhile, lead the Drama category with 25 nominations.