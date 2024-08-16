Lamorne Morris Cried When He Found Out About His Emmy Nomination -- And His Daughter's Reaction Is Priceless!

Instagram

Lamorne Morris was moved to tears when he found about his Emmy nomination. His daughter, not so much.

Nearly one month after receiving a nom in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category for his work on Fargo, Morris gave an inside look at his first reaction to the big news.

In a video shared on Instagram and TikTok earlier this week, Morris gets emotional as he talks on the phone. But one person in the clip is not as moved -- his 3-year-old daughter, Lily, who is seen smiling and laughing nearby.

"Daddy, are you crying again?" she asks him a number of times before he says to the person on the phone, "Oh, God. Lily's like, 'Are you crying, Daddy?'" The New Girl alum then takes a moment to tell her, "Yes, baby. Daddy's crying."

The first-time Emmy nominee joked about the adorable moment in the caption, writing, "When I got the call about the Emmy nomination, my daughter thought it would be great to make fun of me."

A few of Morris' friends and colleagues took to the comments of the heartwarming post to share their reactions, including Michael B. Jordan, who left behind three teary-eyed emojis, and Brandon Mychal Smith who commented, "Mannnn this is beautiful king ❤️❤️❤️."

Harry Shum Jr. meanwhile, wrote, "Much deserved and what a great thing to see brother!"

Morris reacted to the video during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna Tuesday, and explained the importance of sharing those emotions with young kids.

"I think it's beneficial for young kids to understand the differences between the two and that it's okay to cry, whether you're sad or happy," Morris said.

"There are times where she'll see me cry, maybe if I'm sad or because I lost someone, and she's trying to understand what that means," he continued. "And in this occasion, because I'm laughing and crying she's confused and making fun of me."

Speaking about his close her relationship with his daughter, the 41-year-old actor added, "She kinda has me wrapped around her finger. I try to be like 'No, this is not how this is going down,' but it always goes down the way she wants it to go down."

As for his Emmy nom, Morris, who joined the fifth season of Fargo as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr, previously reflected on the honor back in July in a tongue-in-cheek post about his time on TV.

"Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for finally recognizing all my hard work on New Girl! Although I believe it's a lock, I do see I'm nominated alongside @RobertDowneyJr who stole my role in Tropic Thunder. My fellow nominees and I won't let this slide," Morris wrote.