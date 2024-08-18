Ashley Tisdale Has Been Sick for Three Weeks Ahead of Due Date, Not Ready for Baby

Instagram

Ashley Tisdale has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media, but these last few weeks have not been easy as there's so much yet to do with that due date looming.

Pregnancy can take a lot out of you, and while there's a lot of to-do about those early morning sickness bouts, that's nothing to the complete takeover of body and mind that occurs in the final months, leaving you exhausted and more than ready.

Add to that feeling sick and that's where Ashley Tisdale finds herself. In a post to her Instagram Stories, the High School Musical star looks off into the distance as she contemplates how she's feeling, and all she has yet to do. This will be Tisdale's second baby with husband Christopher French.

"I'm exhausted," Tisdale wrote on the image. "I'm ready to have the baby but not ready. I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organized, so don't come yet!"

"BUT I've been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned in to a sinus infection," she continued. "My whole body hurts and I literally wan't wait to get that baby out."

The actress then mused about pregnancy in general, speculating, "I think they make the last month this hard so your willing to throw yourself in to something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway."

This latest update comes less than a week after Tisdale shared a sweet picture of her cradling her baby bump with a revealing message about how it's not necessarily as glamarous as it looks. "Name something that isn’t an Olympic sport but should be," she wrote, adding, "the third trimester 🫠"

Fans got their first glimpse of the new baby in a revealing photo shoot from March where Tisdale's bump could be seen above a pair of jeans with her button-up undone. "We can't wait to meet you 💫," she captioned that share 20 weeks ago.