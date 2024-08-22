John Cena Says Filming Sex Scenes Not Nearly As 'Embarrassing' As Appearing Nearly Naked at The Oscars

Getty

Cena bared it all in front of a room full of Hollywood A-listers at the Oscars in March.

John Cena isn't afraid to show some skin.

In an new interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 47-year-old actor opened up about his experience filming sex scenes, calling it "the worst."

"There are so many people you need to make a movie," Cena told host, Shannon Sharpe. "There's nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like, it's really embarrassing."

Cena recalled the sex scene from 2015's Trainwreck, where he starred opposite Amy Schumer. While Schumer made the moment comfortable, the wrestler turned actor said things got a little awkward when the scene took a comedic turn.

"Amy is an angel, she made the environment so comfortable, and then when I got the part, eventually they were like, 'Yeah, it's a sex scene. We want you to do elaborate and crazy stunt sex, and all those lines you had? We're probably not going to use them, we're just going to do this stunt sex scene,'" Cena recounted of the highly choreographed moment.

He continued, "On top of that, to do a comedic sex scene, where you're like, making fun of yourself? They literally [said] 'Try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can.' I don't want to say it sucks, but it's different than you all think it was."

After the podcast interview aired, Schumer reacted to Cena's recollection of events on her Instagram Stories, sharing a quick video of herself in bed.

"John, how dare you," she joked in the video, adding a broken heart emoji to the caption. "That sex scene meant a lot to me and I was, like, very into it. And I'm in love with you."

Later in the interview, the WWE star said even the worst sex scene pales in comparison to the embarrassment he felt when he bared it all in front of a room full of Hollywood A-listers at the Oscars in March.

"I got all the people behind the camera, but then I walk out in front of a room of my peers, many of which I've never met because I haven't worked my way up to meet [them]," Cena said. "I have the most decorated performers, producers, directors in one room and I'm gonna go out there with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, 'Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?'"

A naked John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel bicker on stage at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1JYd5qth6F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024 @THR

The Jackpot star recalled Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel calling him about doing the bit for the award show, saying, "Jimmy Kimmel called me personally and was like, 'I need you to come to the Oscars.' And he's like, 'Just let me send you the bit.' And he sent it on paper and I called him back, like, 'When do you need me there?''