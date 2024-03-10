John Cena Takes Oscars Stage Naked to Present Award for Best Costume Design

Getty

"Costumes... they are so important, maybe the most important thing there is," Cena said while wearing little to nothing to present the award.

Who needs clothes when you're built like John Cena?

Cena was on hand at the 2024 Academy Awards Sunday, where he was tasked with presenting the award for Best Costume Design, and his costume left little to the imagination.

Before announcing the nominees, host Jimmy Kimmel reminded the audience of Oscars past, and a streaker, who ran onto the stage during the 46th annual Academy Awards just as then-host David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

Dropping hints that the iconic Oscars moment should be re-created, Kimmel called for said streaker, when a naked Cena peeked his head out from backstage.

The WWE star, who stripped down for the bit, quickly announced that he changed his mind about streaking across the stage when confronted by the star-studded crowd.

A naked John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel bicker on stage at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1JYd5qth6F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024 @THR

"It's an elegant event," Cena insisted. "Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea."

"It's supposed to be funny," Kimmel shot back. "The male body is not a joke," Cena said.

"Mine is," Kimmel quipped.

In an effort to get him to take the stage, Kimmel pointed out that Cena wrestles naked, or close enough to it, but the wrestler was quick to remind the comedian that he hits the ring in his signature jorts, not the wrestler kit many other WWE stars sport.

"You're really not gonna do this?" Kimmel asked, to which Cena shook his head no, before taking the rather large, winning envelope and using it to cover his manhood as he side-stepped across the stage to announce the nominees.

"Costumes... they are so important, maybe the most important thing there is," Cena said to a roar of laughter from the audience.

It was quite clear Cena couldn't open the envelope without, well, exposing himself, forcing an annoyed Kimmel to announce them himself, giving Cena the chance to throw on a what looked like a curtain from the Dolby Theatre to cover himself up.