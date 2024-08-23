Mason Thames Finally Gets Real 'High School Experience' Thanks to Netflix's 'Incoming' (Exclusive)

Getty

The 17-year-old star of Netflix's latest movie shares his own experiences with high school, social media and his next big role in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film.

Netflix's Incoming star, Mason Thames revealed he finally got a real "high school experience", thanks to the film.

While chatting exclusively with TooFab at a house party-themed event for his new Netflix new film, Incoming, the actor shared some fun times on set, why he doesn't post on social media and his own experiences with high school.

However, as a working actor, he only went up to school up to freshmen year, before completing the rest of his education online. So, being a part of Incoming -- a story about a group of high school freshmen, the party they crash, and the chaos that ensues -- Thames felt he finally got a taste of the real thing.

"I didn't really have like an actual high school experience, so getting to do this movie, this is like the closest, wildest thing I have to it," Thames said. "If high school was as wild as this [Incoming], I'd be terrified."

As for advice he would give to freshmen, he joked, "I wouldn't listen to my advice" -- before adding, But I would just say make friends and stick with them."

Along with Incoming, Thames is also leading the live-action of How to Train Your Dragon as Hiccup, and it is not lost on him lucky he is to have landed these starring roles.

"Not a day goes by where I don't think I'm so lucky, so fortunate and grateful to have all of these opportunities and these awesome people around me," Thames said gesturing to his Incoming cast around him.

"And yeah, How to Train Your Dragon, was some of the most fun I've ever had in my life," he said, adding that his role of Hiccup is still with him. "I'd be walking around sometimes and I'd start running like Hiccup."

Unlike many other 17-year-olds, Thames has been "asleep" on social media, despite his fans begging him to post. He's boasting a few million followers across TikTok and Instagram, but still Thames -- who leads the cast as Benj Nielsen -- isn't one to share a lot on his accounts.

"I've been asleep for a while [on social media] I do need to get back on it maybe I'll post today... We'll see, we'll see. But I'm going to try," he told TooFab.

"I'm not on it very much but I love seeing reactions, especially with fans and anytime I get to interact I love it so much. I love all of them, it's awesome but I do need to be on it more," Thames admitted.

Thames did in fact post ... well, re-shared ... Netflix's post of the Incoming cast at their premiere to his Instagram story. That counts, right?

Thames stars alongside Loren Gray, Raphael Alejandro, Ramon Reed, Bardia Seiri, Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo and Thomas Barbusca in Incoming -- which is now streaming on Netflix.