Blake Lively's Sister Robyn Comes To It Ends With Us Star's Defense

Getty

"I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices," an empathetic fan wrote of Blake to her sister Robyn.

Blake Lively's big sister Robyn is looking out for her younger sibling and ensuring the rest of the world knows it.

The 37-year-old actress has been battling an immense amount of negativity regarding the way she has been promoting her new film It Ends With Us -- which details a woman grappling with domestic abuse -- and all of the rumored drama that occurred on set.

To celebrate Blake's August 25th birthday, Robyn shared a number of photos of the pair together -- including a throwback -- with the caption: "That's my bday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggy back buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday sissy britches! 💞🥳."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A fan quickly came to the defense of the Gossip Girl alum, commenting on Robyn's post, "Blake is a lovely human being!"

"I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices," the fan continued, before adding, "Happy Birthday Blake!!"

The support did not go unnoticed by Robyn.

The 52-year-old actress replied to Blake's fan with, "Thank you for this."

Cast Support for Blake

Robyn is not the only one coming to Blake's defense, either. It Ends With Us costar Brandon Sklenar also shared his thoughts on the online hate directed at the mother of four.

"Colleen [Hoover, the author of the original book] and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves," Sklenar wrote on social media.

He continued, "Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The It Ends With Us Drama

Robyn's fan's empathetic comment comes amid speculation of drama between Blake and fellow lead and director of the film Justin Baldoni. Videos from users and creators on TikTok put a spotlight on the perceived drama, sharing their theories on why they strongly believe there's friction between the two.

The speculation seemingly began after Baldoni did not appear in any photos with Blake and fellow cast members at the film's New York premiere on Tuesday.

Then, actress Jenny Slate, who plays Allyssa, gave a sideways answer when asked about working with Baldoni during an interview with Deadline on the red carpet. Rather than answer directly, she sidestepped to, "What an intense job to have to do so many things," referring to him both acting and directing.

Her response further ignited rumors that something happened between Blake and Baldoni.

Meanwhile, sleuths on TikTok also discovered that Blake, Hoover, and the other cast members don't follow Baldoni on Instagram, while he follows them.

However, the attacks on Blake mainly derive from herself and Baldoni promoting the film very differently, with Blake leaning into fashionable red carpet moments and participating in prank videos ... while Baldoni has been focusing more on how the movie depicts domestic violence, bringing more awareness to the issue.

Celebrities Slam Blake

Meghan McCain weighed in on the conversation surrounding the film's star, and was not impressed.

McCain cited her experience with helping a close friend exit an abusive relationship as the basis for her feelings on the matter, and said she took issue with how Blake fielded questions about the film during her press run for the project.

"If you're taking on the responsibility of telling the story about a woman in a domestic violence situation, you have to be respectful that you're representing victims; millions and millions of women and men who are victims of domestic violence. I was very surprised at some of her responses," McCain said earlier in August, pointing to a promotional clip of Lively prompting women to see the film.

"I think the tone she's setting in a lot of the press with this, saying, put on your florals and come together, girls," McCain continued. "I don’t want to put florals on and go with my girlfriends and go watch a fun girl movie about domestic violence. I think that’s very insensitive and very, quite frankly, strange."

Bethenny Frankel, meanwhile, also shared her thoughts on why she believes Blake is choosing to promote her haircare line, alcohol line and more with the film.

While she said she doesn't personally know Blake, and has had Baldoni on her podcast, Frankel did take issue with the way Blake tired to "bum-rush" her audience by pushing her businesses and products during the press tour.

"Celebrities have now reached a fever pitch of trying to triple- and quadruple-dip in monetizing businesses other than their core business," the 53-year-old told her followers. "It's become a common practice to try to really bum-rush and smash and grab as much as you possibly can at the same time."

"So if she's dressed and in hair and makeup doing press tour for a movie, leaving her family and kids and so is he [Ryan Reynolds], she is going to maximize it," Frankel continued.