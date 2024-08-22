Meghan McCain Calls Out Blake Lively's 'Insensitive' and 'Strange' It Ends With Us Press Tour

Getty

The former View co-host weighed in on the drama surrounding Lively's latest film after some felt the actress' press tour wasn't seriously tackling domestic violence -- a central theme in the film adaptation of Collen Hoover's wildly popular book by the same name.

Meghan McCain is weighing in on the It Ends With Us drama.

During the latest episode of the former View co-host's podcast, Citizen McCain, the 39-year-old weighed in on the conversation surrounding the film's star, Blake Lively, and the way she's handled the press tour for the film adaptation of the hit Colleen Hoover novel, which details a woman grappling with domestic abuse.

McCain cited her experience with helping a close friend exit an abusive relationship as the basis for her feelings on the matter, and said she took issue with how Lively fielded questions about the film during her press run for the project.

"If you're taking on the responsibility of telling the story about a woman in a domestic violence situation, you have to be respectful that you're representing victims millions and millions of women and men who are victims of domestic violence. I was very surprised at some of her responses," McCain said Wednesday, pointing to a promotional clip of Lively prompting women to see the film. "I think the tone she's setting in a lot of the press with this, saying, put on your florals and come together, girls."

McCain said that she doesn't "want to put florals on and go with my girlfriends and go watch a fun girl movie about domestic violence," calling the suggestion "very insensitive and, quite frankly, strange."

The conversation then took a more personal turn with McCain firing shots against Lively and her career, admitting, "I don't understand why she's famous other than Gossip Girl and [being] married to Ryan Reynolds.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything she's actually in," the controversial political commentator added.

She also said she felt that Lively approached the subject of DV from a "privileged situation" as a "beautiful, blonde white woman," and urged her to gain some "humility" and do "research on what you're representing" in film.

"I'm also just f---ing sick of hearing about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively," McCain ultimately confessed, as the discourse around the film as dominated headlines in the last few weeks. "I'm sick of hearing about them, and I think that's a dangerous spot for any celebrity."

McCain's not the only one criticizing Lively. Bethenny Frankel recently shared her two cents as many fans have started firmly taking sides between Lively and her costar/director Justin Baldoni for the way they've handled the run up to the film's premiere and the press tour that's followed.

While she said she doesn't personally know Lively, but has had Baldoni on her podcast, Frankel did take issue with the way Lively tired to "bum-rush" her audience by pushing her businesses and products during the press tour.

"Celebrities have now reached a fever pitch of trying to triple- and quadruple-dip in monetizing businesses other than their core business," the 53-year-old then told her followers. "It's become a common practice to try to really bum-rush and smash and grab as much as you possibly can at the same time."

"So if she's dressed and in hair and makeup doing press tour for a movie, leaving her family and kids and so is he [Reynolds], she is going to maximize it," Frankel continued.

She went on to point out the "sensitive subject" matter of the film -- before adding, "promoting a cocktail brand, a haircare product and to be talking so much in a light hearted way about a topic for most people, for women in particular ... you are all a very savvy audience and it's just not sitting well."

"You can't fit 25 pounds of s--t in a five-pound bag. It will explode, and then you'll have s--t all over you," she concluded.

