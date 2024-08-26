Matthew Lawrence Reveals He Matched With Rumer Willis While on Dating App Raya

Getty

The Boy Meets World alum insists he matched with the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore after his divorce from Cheryl Burke -- while his brothers Joey and Andy had a hard time believing he even got on the A-list dating app.

During a recent episode of the 44-year-old's podcast, Brotherly Love, he hosts with his two brothers Joey and Andy, the actor revealed he matched with the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore following his divorce from Cheryl Burke.

His brothers, on the other hand, had some trouble believing that the 44-year-old managed to get approved by the app, which is known to be notoriously difficult.

"I was [on it, and] you know the only person who can verify [it?] Rumer Willis, because we chatted on there," the Boy Meets World alum said, trying to convince his brothers.

"She was on there for a moment, too, when she was single," he insisted. "I'm not kidding you -- and she laughed at my 'father of dragons' [bio]."

Lawrence then continued to try and make his case, insisting he was only on the app briefly following his divorce.

"This is 100 percent true. I was on Raya for literally three weeks. I was doing it as a joke," he added.

"I happened to know somebody, because you have to be invited, you can't just sign up," he further explained.

"The only person I ran into on there was Rumer, and she was laughing at the fact that I was 'father of dragons.' It was funny."

Still not convinced, Lawrence's brother Andy texted Willis to fact-check the story; however, there was no update from the 36-year-old actress by the end of the episode.