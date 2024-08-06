Danielle Fishel Doesn't Think Cory and Topanga Should Have Gotten Married on Boy Meets World

Everett Collection

Nearly 25 years after Cory and Topanga said "I do," Danielle Fishel is kind of wishing she'd said, "I don't" -- sharing what should have happened instead.

Danielle Fishel is looking back on the Boy Meets World wedding between Cory and Topanga.

During a recent episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, Fishel said she didn't think Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and her character, Topanga Lawrence, tying the knot on the 1999 episode "It's About Time" was "the right choice" for the show.

"I know from my just my memories of it, after we were married, feeling like, well, now we're married, and they had to come up with new, like, upping the stakes for us," she said. "And I remember not loving those stakes."

The wedding episode happened a quarter of the way through the show's seventh and final season, and while the longtime couple were always going to end up together, Fishel believes the show "could have gotten more mileage out of them being together, but not yet married" while the characters were still in college.

"I think I might have her still do the proposal, and maybe he still says yes, and we go through the whole planning, and then we end up deciding it's maybe not the right choice for us right now," Fishel explained. "And we still stay together. We don't have to be broken up, but maybe we just save the marriage aspect for the end of the show and not spend the last, like, full year of the show married."

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1993 to 2000, with Fishel and Savage reuniting for the Disney Channel spin-off Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, which saw their characters still married 15 years later, raising their teen daughter, Riley.

The sequel series starred Rowan Blanchard as Cory and Topanga's daughter, and Sabrina Carpenter as her friend Maya.

Fishel later helped launch the rewatch podcast with fellow cast alums Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Savage has not taken part and has largely lost contact with his castmates in recent years, with Fishel telling Variety in 2023, that Savage began distancing himself from the group in 2019 and essentially "ghosted" them.