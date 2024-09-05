Meghan McCain Claims She's Been Asked to Do DWTS Three Times - Why She Turned It Down

Getty

"The amount of reality TV I've been asked to do would blow your mind," the former View cohost said.

Don't expect Meghan McCain to be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy anytime soon.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Citizen McCain, the television personality claimed she's been asked to appear on Dancing with the Stars "three times" in the past, but has rejected the offers.

McCain, 39, shared why she's declined to be a celebrity contestant on the ABC reality competition series, and explained why she's against appearing on reality television altogether.

"I've been asked to do Dancing With the Stars three times, and I said no each time, because I just don’t want to publicly humiliate myself. I'm a terrible dancer and I don't do reality TV," she said.

"The amount of reality TV I've been asked to do would blow your mind," she added. "I'm always like, what about my personality says I'd be good on these kinds of platforms? I'm pretty shy in person. I'd be awful."

The View alum also marveled that she "wouldn't have to work for a year" if she ever did decide to star in a reality competition series, citing her friend Clay Aiken's allegedly large salary he got from The Masked Singer last season.

"I'm not going to say how much [it pays] because I don't have his permission, but he did The Masked Singer, and … everybody should want to get on The Masked Singer," she said. "The Masked Singer is a paycheck."

In addition to not wanting to "humiliate" herself, McCain said another big reason she's turned down offers to appear on reality television is because she has political aspirations.

"I do not do reality TV because there's still a tiny little window in my life that I want to run for office at some point, and you can't do both. You just can't. It's just not serious," she said. "Come to me if I'm starving in the street and I’ve had some financial issues, but, I'm fine."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, ABC announced the McCain-less cast of Season 33. The star-studded cast includes Anna Delvey, Tori Spelling, Bachelor Nation's Jenn Tran and Joey Graziadei, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, former NFL star Danny Amendola, NBA star Dwight Howard, and more.