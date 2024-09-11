Katy Perry Makes Orlando Bloom Sex Joke at VMAs, As His Reaction Goes Viral for NSFW Performance

Getty

As Perry performed a medley of her hits -- giving WAP vibes with Doechii -- Bloom's face went viral, before she brought up THAT sex comment in her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech.

Katy Perry is the latest recipient of MTV's Video Vanguard Award.

During the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night, the 39-year-old pop star was presented the Video Vanguard Award from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, before she gave a passionate speech about her legendary career and years-long journey in music.

Hear me roar a HUGE CONGRATS to our 2024 #VMA Video Vanguard recipient, @katyperry 🫶 pic.twitter.com/yP7o3Dz7gz — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2024 @vmas

Bloom handed Perry the special Moonperson, before the couple had a steamy moment, sharing a smooch.

"Thank you I did that all on the first day of my period too. Can you believe it?" she began, referring to her epic Vanguard performance.

"Thank you, MTV for believing in my weirdness from Day 1, and for helping artists extend their worlds beyond a song," she contineud. "There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decades-long accidents."

She then thanked her team, record label, friends, and family, in addition to her humble beginnings on the Warped Tour, and her friends "that were there when my Jetta was repossessed."

Perry also expressed her gratitude towards her fans and the LBGTQ+ community, sharing that they showed her "you can be both kind and c--t."

She also gave a special shoutout to Bloom, jokingly referencing the NSFW comments she made about her sex life with her fiancé during a recent appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast last week.

Katy Perry kisses Orlando Bloom after her performance for the Video Vanguard award at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/MCrNO4xMSi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024 @THR

"Thank you for keeping me ground[ed] and celebrated and doing the dishes," she quipped, before giving a sweet shoutout to their 3-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"And lastly, [to] my Daisy, the only flowers I'll ever need," she said.

Perry went on to reflect on her experience in the industry, and shared her thoughts on the world of music today.

"I'm excited when I look around music today and I see all of the amazing young artists who are operating with agency, vulnerability, and authenticity," she said. "I've heard a lot of 'do this,' 'don't say that,' 'wear less,' 'wear more now,' hey, 'don't cut your hair.'"

"One of the biggest reasons I'm standing up here right now is because I've learned to block out all the noise -- that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women," Perry continued.

"I just want to say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art. Turn off social media. Safeguard your mental health. Pause. Touch grass. And what you were born to do just like I was born to do this," she added, concluding her speech by sharing that her album comes out later this month. "I love you!"

Before accepting the honor, Perry took the stage at New York's UBS Arena for an electric nearly 10-minute performance. She performed an epic medley of her biggest hits, including "Teenage Dream," "California Girls," "Firework," "Dark Horse," "ET," and "I Kissed a Girl," along with "Lifetimes" and "I'm His, He's Mine" from her upcoming album 143, with Doechii joining her on stage for the latter.

Her performance with Doechii was particularly sexy, with the two singers grinding on one another and almost sharing a kiss. The VMA cameraman caught Bloom's reaction, which was absolutely priceless. The actor's face appeared almost blank, before he started laughing and smiling when he seemingly realized he was being filmed.

Okay… Orlando Bloom’s reaction to Katy Perry shaking her butt cheeks, spreading eagle, scissoring and kissing a girl at #VMAs was pretty iconic 😂 😂 hahaha! pic.twitter.com/OgdIG1IBL5 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) September 12, 2024 @andysignore

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first VMAs in 1984.