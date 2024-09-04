Katy Perry Spills NSFW Secrets on Sex Life with Orlando Bloom, Says She's 'No Longer Attracted to Narcissists'

Getty/Spotify

Perry was a guest on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she shared some intimate details about her sex life with her fiancé, and looked back at her storied love life.

While appearing on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the "Firework" singer shared the playful way she rewards her fiancé for completing household chores.

Perry, who's been with the Lord of the Rings actor for eight years, said her love language has evolved over the years, particularly since the pair welcomed their now three-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--k sucked," Perry said. "I mean like literarily. That is my love language."

It really comes down to the simple things for the popstar turned busy mom, who said its less about the glitz and glam and the gifts and much more about acts of service.

"I don't need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f----g dishes. I will suck your d--k! It's that easy," she quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper asked asked Perry, 39, if she has a type in men, given her storied love life -- with Perry marrying Russell Brand and dating musician John Mayer before settling down with Bloom.

"I'm no longer attracted to narcissists," the Santa Barbara native stated, seemingly taking a shot at Brand, and their somewhat nasty public divorce.

When questioned about the red flags that she now knows she would not put up with, Perry responded: "Anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it."

She continued, "Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that won't just help."

And it seems Bloom has been there to do exactly that, with Perry getting emotional later in the interview telling Cooper how 47-year-old actor has been her "anchor" and a true partner in their relationship.

"One of his strengths are, when I crumble he can step in and be that anchor," Perry explained. "'Cause I'm usually just, 'Alpha. Alpha.' I'm like, 'Testosterone. Testosterone. I don't need any help,' but actually I do need help. I do need a partner."

"I went on a guided a journey the other day, and for a strong as I am, I was like, no I do need. I do have needs, and I do need help sometimes," she added, through tears.

While she and Bloom are stronger than ever now, it wasn't always and easy road. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in May 2016 before calling it quits less than a year later in February 2017.

While they remained friends following the split, they rekindled their romance and made their red-carpet debut in September 2018 at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

The couple would go on to get engaged in February 2019 and welcome their first daughter together in August 2020.

Bloom, who who discussed the couple's busy careers and lives during an during an appearance on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast in April, said he wouldn't trade his live with Perry for the world.

"I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'how do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know... it's like a universe sometimes," he said.