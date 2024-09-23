D.L. Hughley Slams Janet Jackson for Questioning Whether Kamala Harris Is Black: 'Wow ... Just Wow'

Getty

"It's a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you're breathing through the nose of a white woman!," Hughley tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) following the comments Jackson made in her sit-down with The Guardian.

D.L. Hughley is coming for Janet Jackson after her controversial comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Over the weekend, the "Control" singer's sat down with The Guardian, where she was asked about the upcoming election and the possibility of having the first female Black president in the White House, and her responses were less than inspiring.

"Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Jackson asked the reporter. "She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian."

While the reporter explained to Jackson that Harris is both Black and Indian, the musician seemed steadfast in her beliefs, even claiming that Harris father is white.

"Her father's white. That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days," Jackson said in response. "I was told that they discovered her father was white."

Harris' father Donald J. Harris, is in fact Black, and was born in Browns Town, Jamaica, where he grew up. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was born in Chennai, India, and died in 2009. Harris' parents divorced in 1971.

Not long after the interview went viral, Hughley took to social media to slam Jackson for repeating the false claims about Harris' race former President Donald Trump has been spouting during his bid for re-election.

"#JanetJacksons interview sounded like a #Trump rally! FYI!! It's a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you're breathing through the nose of a white woman! #TeamDl," Hughley tweeted.

Janet Jackson Questions if Kamala Harris Is Black in New Interview wow just wow!! https://t.co/V7W9Cj3s8h — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 22, 2024 @RealDLHughley

Making more cracks at Jackson's appearance, Hughley -- who has been a supporter of Harris and was even on hand at the Democratic National Convention last month -- wrote, "#KamalaHarris looks the way she does cuz she has mom from India and a dad from Jamaica! #JanetJackson looks the way she does cuz she has a plastic surgeon! #TeamDl."

"All I know is #Kamala looks like she did when she was in Oakland! But Janet don't look like she did when she was Penny! What the hell was in that iron??," he added.

Jackson has admitted in the past to getting a nose job when she was 16.

After her comments went viral, an apology was released from a man named Mo Elmasri -- who claimed to be Jackson's manager. In a statement to Buzzfeed, Elmasri said Jackson's remarks were "based on misinformation."

Shortly after, Jackson's reps contacted TMZ, and noted that Jackson not only is not apologizing, but clarified that while Elmasri was a previous employee of the singer-actress, he has absolutely no connection to her, and was not authorized to speak on her behalf. Her rep told the outlet that her manager is actually her brother, Randy Jackson.