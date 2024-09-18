George Clooney Hits Back to Donald Trump Saying Actor Should Leave Politics: 'I Will If He Will'

Getty

"It's very hard to let go of power and President Biden did something really extraordinary, really extraordinary ... that's what should be focused on," Clooney said, after calling for Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee.

George Clooney has a suggestion for former President Donald Trump.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Wolfs actor was asked about his op-ed for The New York Times. Clooney famously called for President Joe Biden to step down from the election race following his performance in his debate against Trump; the plea was one of many that made way for Vice President Kamala Harris to launch her campaign.

"It had an enormous impact on the presidential election, right?" Kimmel asked Clooney.

"I don't know that that's true," Clooney said humbly. "The bottom line is that it's very hard to let go of power and President Biden did something really extraordinary, really extraordinary, and so honestly, that's what should be focused on."

The comedian then went on to read aloud some of Trump's comments posted on the social media platform Truth Social about the actor. The 78-year-old called him a "fake movie actor" over his op-ed in the NYT for Biden to drop out of the race and suggested that Clooney himself should "get out of politics and go back to television."

"You know, I will if he does," Clooney clapped back on the talk show, which was met with a resounding applause.

"That's a trade-off I'd do," the Hollywood star added.

Kimmel noted that it was a risky move by Clooney, who acknowledged with a laugh, "Could've gone very badly."

"It could still go badly," he added.

Clooney is a longtime Democrat and top fundraiser for the president, calling Biden a "friend" in his op-ed piece. He cut straight to the point in his piece saying, "We are not going to win in November with this president."