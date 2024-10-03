Yvette Nicole Brown Gives Update on Community Movie: 'It Is Happening' (Exclusive)

TooFab spoke to Brown after she was eliminated on The Masked Singer Wednesday, where she shared the latest on all things Community and when fans can expect the highly-anticipated film to begin production.

Community fans, rejoice -- the film is coming ... sometime soon.

TooFab spoke with Yvette Nicole Brown after she was eliminated on The Masked Singer Wednesday, and we couldn't help but ask the actress and funny woman for an update on the highly-anticipated film.

And in truth, she said, she didn't know.

TooFab did, however, speak to her TMS ambassador and Community co-star, Joel McHale, in March, who said the movie will shoot "this year."

Community ran for over six seasons from 2009-2015 and during its run, "six seasons and a movie" became both a hashtag and a rallying cry from die-hard Community fans who wanted more from the cast.

And while Brown said she's sure McHale wasn't lying when he told us the movie would be filming this year, a few setbacks in scheduling may have altered that timeline a bit.

"I don't think Joel was lying to you because the plan was to shoot it this year," Brown admitted. "But the strike ... and then everybody's schedules getting kind of rejiggered. I don't know if everybody is going to be free in time to shoot it this year."

"I will say this, the film is going to be shot. It is going to happen. We do have a script and everyone is on board," she promised. "And we also just got that incentive that L.A. gives you to shoot here. We just got that incentive. So it could still happen. It could still happen this year. I just know that it is happening."

In addition to McHale and Brown, the television sitcom starred Donald Glover, Alison Brie, TMS judge, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, and more who are all set to return. One star who won't be returning, however, is Chevy Chase -- who left the show before the series wrapped.