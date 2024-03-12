Joel McHale Reveals When We Can Expect The 'Community' Movie (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

"It comes out at the end of March," McHale joked before revealing more details about the long awaited movie -- and his thoughts on returning cast members

The Greendale gang is set to reunite this year!

After being discussed for around 10 years, the long-awaited feature-length finale to round off the cult comedy Community, is a lot closer than fans think -- according to star Joel McHale.

In an interview with TooFab in support of his FOX sitcom Animal Control -- which is back for its second season -- McHale sarcastically revealed that the film would be out in March.

"It comes out at the end of March, March 25th, we release," McHale jokingly told TooFab.

All jokes aside, McHale did confirm to TooFab that the cast would begin shooting this year.

"I don't want to see the script, I don't want to be responsible for that... We will shoot the movie this year definitely."

Community ran for over six seasons from 2009-2015 and during its run, "six seasons and a movie" became both a hashtag and a rallying cry from die-hard Community fans who wanted more from the cast.

Along with McHale, the television sitcom starred Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown and more who are all set to return. Minus Chevy Chase who had left before the series wrapped.

McHale sarcastically said he was "neither here nor there" when asked by TooFab if he was excited to join his castmates again. And in true McHale form, he added that the film will be beneficial for the careers of his castmates.

"It's fine like, no ones career's gone well after the show, so it'll be nice for them," McHale said.

"Donald's really struggled since," the 52-year-old actor said of Donald Glover -- also known as Childish Gambino -- whose career has gone from strength to strength since the series.

While also in conversation with TooFab on the Fox lot, McHale spoke of another former Community cast member who is set to appear in McHale's series Animal Control.

"He's the worst guest star we've ever had," McHale said of Ken Jeong. "He really tanked it and not funny and people still are talking about how he didn't tell a single joke..."

McHale and Jeong are long-time friends who constantly drag each other in interviews and on social media. Just recently in February, Jeong appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he went on a rant about McHale after the pair presented at the Emmys.

The dynamic duo will join forces again in Animal Control where Jeong plays a "dog whisperer". McHale reluctantly admitted that Jeong actually did a good job.

"So I gave Ken that job, he was so lucky to be given a job by me. He plays a like dog whisperer type guy. And he was... Okay, Ken you were super funny as usual, God dang it. Don't tell him I said that, don't say a word that I said that he was really funny."