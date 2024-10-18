Ashley Graham Reveals Why She 'Hesitated' Before Joining Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Getty

Ashley Graham almost didn't walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The longtime model took to Instagram to share some BTS moments from the show and the lead up to it, and got candid about why she "hesitated" to walk VS' iconic runway.

"When @victoriassecret first reached out, I'll be honest -- I hesitated. For years, the brand didn’t feel like it was made for someone like me. Their vision of beauty seemed narrow, as if everything they created was for just one type of body -- and it wasn't mine," Graham began. "But after sitting down with the leadership at VS, I saw real change. They were excited to have me join the show and assured me this wasn't just a one-time thing.

After learning that the shift to including body diverse models on its runway wasn't just to placate fans and buyers of the brand, Graham said yes to representing a body type usually absent on the lingerie and leisure-wear's runways in past years.

"The curve models weren't just a symbol -- VS genuinely want to be part of the body diversity revolution," she continued. "They shared their commitment to embracing body diversity in a lasting, meaningful way. So I said yes. I said yes to represent ALL OF US, to show up for every body that’s ever felt unseen. And that's a journey I'm proud to walk. 💕"

Graham's decision to walk VS' runway comes amid the brand's return of their annual fashion show Tuesday night after a six-year absence. The show, which streamed on Prime Video, came back in a big way, featuring musicians like Thai star Lisa opening the gig, South African pop star Tyla, and the timeless Cher taking the stage.

The lingerie brand of times past is fighting to stay current to "reflect who we are today," the company said, as they include Graham and other body diverse models on its runway that became famous for having impossibly thin models rock their wears.

The fashion show still highlighted some of the brand's thinner and most popular supermodels, with Gigi and Bella Hadid opening and closing the show. Even legend Adriana Lima made her return to adorn some angel wings. But they did come through with at least some of their promised changes, celebrating plus-size models like Graham and Paloma Elsesser and including two trans models in the show.