Lizzo Skeptical Of Victoria Secret Show Return After Inclusivity Push

The "2 Be Loved" singer questioned the motives behind Victoria Secret's body inclusivity initiative after the brand announced its fashion show would be making a comeback.

Lizzo has her doubts about big brands and their mission for more body inclusivity.

When Victoria's Secret announced their once iconic fashion show would return after a four year hiatus, the 34-year-old Grammy winner took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the brand’s return to the runway.

According to the brand's Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Johnson, Victoria's Secret is working on a "new version" of their fashion show that will seemingly include a wide variety of body types per The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity's sake," Lizzo tweeted. "But if brands start doing this only because they've received backlash then what happens when the 'trends' change again?"

"Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?" Lizzo wondered.

Back in 2019, the lingerie company came under fire for being out of touch with their consumers after exclusively featuring tall and extremely thin models. Soon after Victoria’s Secret announced they would be putting the show on hiatus and began featuring and recruiting models of every shape and size in a new marketing initiative.

According to the brand's corporate website, integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion "into everything we do is not just the right thing to do – but is critical to driving performance and doing well for our associates, customers and communities."

This isn't the first time Lizzo has given followers a piece of her mind when it comes to the commercialization and appropriation of the body positivity movement by big brands.

Back in October 2020, the "About Damn Time" artist opened up about how she feels about the movement in the mainstream in an interview with Vogue.

"It's commercialized," she explained. "Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about."

Lizzo continued, "I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club."