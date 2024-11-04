Selena Gomez Slams Trolls For Again Commenting On Her Weight: 'This Makes Me Sick'

Getty

"I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human," Gomez wrote.

Selena Gomez is defending her appearance... Yet again.

The 32-year-old has cited her ongoing health issues with intestinal illness -- SIBO -- as the reason for her appearance at an industry event in Los Angeles.

The actress and singer was pictured on Tuesday at the DGA Theater Complex for the debut of her new film, Emilia Pérez. Gomez plays the role of Jessi in the film opposite Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Following the debut, Gomez unfortunately had to defend herself after a series of comments arose regarding the way she looked.

"This makes me sick," Gomez said in a TikTok comment over the recurring comments. "I have SEBO [sic] in my small intestine. It flares up."

According to the Mayo Clinic, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine — particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract.

"I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human," she continued.

TikTok

The Only Murders in the Building star said her weight can fluctuate as a result of her health issues with lupus and other conditions.

This isn't the first time Gomez has had to defend herself against online trolls. In July this year she responded to a TikTok video a physician's assistant working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office had shared in 2023, in which she addressed recent online speculation that the "Calm Down" singer had gone under the knife.

"Honestly," Gomez commented on the post, "I hate this."

The 32-year-old singer-actress went on to say she was "on stripes because of flare up" and added, "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Longtime fans of Gomez, who has been open about her health battles -- and revealed on social media last December that she had gotten Botox -- believe that she may have made a typo by writing "stripes."

In addition to being candid about using Botox, Gomez has been candid about her struggles with lupus -- an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs -- and the impacts it can have on both her physical and mental health.

Getty

Gomez was diagnosed with the disorder in 2014, with symptoms including joint pain, which can be reduced with medications -- many of which come with side effects. The "Love On" singer even underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her lupus.

She's still done her best to remain body positive, despite years of criticism over her looks amid the ups and downs that have come with battling the disorder, with Gomez sharing an honest take on self-acceptance in January.

"Today I realized I'll never look like this again," Gomez wrote alongside an old bikini shot of herself, before adding a more recent snap: "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am -- sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."