Selena Gomez Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors After Recent Speculation on Singer's Looks

Getty

Gomez responded to a TikToker who commented on recent fan speculation about the singer's looks, and revealed which cosmetic procedures she's actually had done.

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight.

On Saturday, the Only Murders in The Building star responded to a TikTok video a physician's assistant working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office had shared in 2023, in which she addressed recent online speculation that the "Calm Down" singer had gone under the knife.

"Honestly," Gomez commented on the post, "I hate this."

The 32-year-old singer-actress went on to say she was "on stripes because of flare up" and added, "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Longtime fans of Gomez, who has been open about her battle lupus -- and revealed on social media last December that she had gotten Botox -- believe that she may have made a typo by writing "stripes."

In the video, the PA, Marissa Barrionuevo, shared side-by-side photos of the actress' face -- one taken a few years ago and one showing her at the 2023 Golden Globes. The TikToker made no speculations herself about any possible differences in Selena's appearance.

"I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done," she said. "At the end of the day, let's just leave her be."

Following Gomez's comments, the PA issued an apology, in a follow-up video.

"I adore you," Barrionuevo said, "I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

She added, "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties."

In addition to being candid about using Botox, Gomez has been open about her struggles with lupus -- an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs -- and the impacts it can have on both her physical and mental health.

Gomez was diagnosed with the disorder in 2014, with symptoms including joint pain, which can be reduced with medications -- many of which come with side effects. The "Love On" singer even underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her lupus.

She's still done her best to remain body positive, despite years of criticism over her looks amid the ups and downs that have come with battling the disorder, with Gomez sharing an honest take on self-acceptance in January.

"Today I realized I'll never look like this again," Gomez wrote alongside an old bikini shot of herself, before adding a more recent snap: "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am -- sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."