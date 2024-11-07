Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ben Affleck Calling Her Work 'Spectacular' on Their New Movie

Getty

The actress -- who filed for divorce from Affleck in August after nearly two years of marriage -- also reflects on the past "intense year" as she promotes Unstoppable, in which she stars and her ex co-produces.

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her thoughts on her ex Ben Affleck's recent praise of her work in their new movie Unstoppable.

As shown in a clip posted to social media, while on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Unstoppable, the actress was asked about comments Affleck made in a recent interview, in which he called her performance in the biographical drama "spectacular."

"Ben Affleck described you as spectacular on your performance. How would you describe his producing?" the reporter asked, to which Lopez replied by expertly redirecting the question away from her ex, who is a producer on the biographer sports drama, into a more general response.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she said.

Affleck made the comments about his ex during an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on Sunday.

The actor and producer was asked about Unstoppable while promoting another film, Small Things Like These, which he also produced with his best friend and collaborator Matt Damon through their production company, Artists Equity.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck told ET during the interview, in which he appeared opposite Damon and actor Cillian Murphy. "[Director] Billy Goldengerg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale, all of whom were really passionate about this film, and then got to know Anthony [Robles] and Judy [Robles], and the relationship with them and the passion they had to bring the story to life.

"It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we're drawn to," he continued, "which is we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply and emotionally connected to the story."

"Jennifer's spectacular," Affleck said of Lopez, who plays Judy Robles, the mother of Jerome's Anthony Robles, before praising other cast members. "We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that," he concluded.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, first sparked split speculation in May, with J.Lo filing for divorce in August, a little more than two years after the couple said "I do" in a July 2022 Las Vegas wedding.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on Tuesday, the singer opened up about her holiday plans while reflecting on her past year, which she described as "intense."

"It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast," Lopez said. "The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories."

Last month, Lopez gave her first comments on their split. While speaking with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Lopez shared how it feels to be single again.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me," she shared.

"I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself," she continued of finding herself single again at 55. "I used to say I'm a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it's just like, 'No, I'm actually good.'"

