Ryan Reynolds Says Marvel Is 'Obsessed' with Channing Tatum's Gambit, Reveals Nixed Deadpool Cameo

Getty

Reynolds opens up about the possibility of Tatum returning for more Marvel movies after Deadpool & Wolverine and shares which celebrity they reached out to ... but was ultimately a "no go."

Could Channing Tatum return to the MCU? According to Ryan Reynolds, it's certainly possible.

The Deadpool and Wolverine actor and executive producer revealed that Marvel is "obsessed" with Tatum's performance as Gambit in the recent film on the latest episode of Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, sharing his thought on whether he could reappear as the X-Men down the line.

"I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role," he said.

"It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action," Reynolds continued.

Reynolds, of course, campaigned hard to play Deadpool, even shooting test footage with director Tim Miller to convince Fox to make the first movie. Though Fox initially passed on it, the footage leaked online, fans went wild for it and the rest is history.

Like Reynolds, Tatum also really wanted to play Gambit -- and was set to star in his own film at Fox way back in 2014. The movie, however, fell apart, as did his dreams of putting his Cajun accent to use until the 2024 film.

Deadpool and Wolverine has since grossed more than 1.2 billion dollars worldwide, with many fans going wild for Tatum's performance.

Tatum was one of many big names who made cameos, fighting alongside other actors from Fox's Marvel movies including Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, and Dafne Keen as Blade, Elektra, and X-23, respectively.

In the same interview, Reynolds revealed that Nicolas Cage was also considered to make a cameo as Ghost Rider in the film.

Cage played the character in the 2007 film of the same name, as well as its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

"We did talk to Nic Cage. We tried to get him, but he was a no-go... I would've loved him," Reynolds confirmed.