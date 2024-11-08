Beyonce, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2025 Grammy Nominations -- See Who Got Snubbed!

Getty

"11 Grammy nominations for COWBOY CARTER. Oh Beyonce, you've done it again Queen," one excited fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news Friday.

The Grammy nominations have been announced and the results are in: Beyoncé is still the queen.

The nominations for the 67th annual music awards were revealed Friday, with the Recording Academy announcing contenders across a staggering 94 categories, including Best American Performance, Best Pop Album, Best Latin Album and more.

And while there are a bevy of musicians who had an amazing year in music, it was Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter that's helping to cement her place in history, earning her 11 Grammy nominations, brining her to a total 99 total career nods and making her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Bey, who previously shared the record with husband Jay-Z, also currently sits at 32 wins, making her the most awarded artist in Grammy history, despite never winning Album of the Year.

Shortly after the news broke, the Beyhive took social media to react to the news, with many giving the singer her just flowers.

with another tweeting about the pushback Bey got for going country, "Y'all shaded Beyonce for trying a new genre only for it to be the most nominated album in Grammy HISTORY & for her to be the most nominated artist with 99 nominations. PUT SOME RESPECT ON HER NAME."

Fellow Grammy-winner, Miley Cyrus weighed in, sharing her reaction to Bey's noms and their shared nom for their Cowboy Carter track, "Shotgun Riders."

"Shotgun Riders Forever! I love you @beyonce ❤️Congratulations on all of your deserved nominations!," Cyrus wrote.

Taylor Swift, the first artist to win album of the year four times, also made history with The Tortured Poets Department, with the beloved album making Swift the first woman to earn seven nods in the category.

Other nominees include first-timer, Sabrina Carpenter, whose "Espresso" dominated the airwaves all year, earning her six nominations, as well as Chappell Roan and André 3000.

As for who got snubbed, there were a few big names, including Ariana Grande, who was left out of the general fields, only earning noms in the Best Pop Duo Group Performance ("The Boy Is Mine" featuring Brandy and Monica), Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Victoria Monét and Killer Mike were also nowhere to be found, as well as Hozier, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Famed Taylor Swift producer, Jack Antonoff, was also left out of the Producer of the Year category.

See how social media reacted to the 2025 Grammy nominations below:

