66th Annual Grammy Awards: Every Viral Moment of the Night (Updating...)

It was the year of women at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with women dominating nominations led by SZA's leading eight nods leading to a sweet shout-out to Taylor Swift -- who had a huge album announcement of her own!

For the fourth year in a row, Trevor Noah took the lead as host of The 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

SZA came into the night carrying the most nominations with nine off of her SOS album. She was followed by Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet with seven, and Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, and Taylor Swift with six each.

Before the show had even begun, Bridgers took an early lead by nabbing four Grammys. She shared the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance award with SZA.

Barbie continued its awards show magic by picking up two Grammys before the show began, with Billie Eilish and Finneas scoring for Song Written for Visual Media for their soundtrack song, "What Was I Made For" (before performing it on the show). The album itself won Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Miley Cyrus performed after her first-ever win and even took a moment mid-"Flowers" to celebrate the victory. If nothing else, she proved to her future self she was performing live. She said that she'd probably look back at this later in life to see how good she looked, and that she was performing so she could watch it back tomorrow.

And then there was Jay-Z, who fearlessly took on the Recording Academy himself -- as well as the possible wrath of wife Beyoncé -- with a pointed criticism of how it's handled hip-hop and rap music over the years, and how it's handled its most-awarded artist.

Meryl Streep Crashes Monologue (Late)

Meryl Streep runs to her chair during Trevor Noah's opening monologue at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/YfGqmsDEI8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024 @THR

Trevor Noah was clearly feeling the magic during his monologue, being able to create superstars out of thin air. All he had to do was talk about Meryl Streep's chair and she came running in, apologizing for being late.

"You know what that means? It's means the Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. I don't know how we did it," Noah crowed before starting to list off who he wants to thank.

"I can't wait to see what you rhyme bloodsucker with on national TV," Noah told Olivia Rodrigo, though if you've caught the song on old-fashioned radio stations (spoiler: it's "dream crusher"). Hell, they played that clip for the first award of the night.

The audience was having a great time as he pointed out all the stars that would arouse Neil deGrasse Tyson in the room ... until he got to Doja Cat. She got the obligatory applause when recognized, but when he acknowledged her love/hate relationship wit fans and told her, "We think you're pretty great" ... the room was crickets.

Noah weighed in briefly on the AI controversy, weighing the pros and cons. On the plus side, AI could bring to life a new Beatles track. On the negative, he said he heard an AI rendition of Andrea Bocelli singing, "My neck, my back--" His conclusion: "It was beautiful, but wrong."

Just as with Meryl Streep, Noah said Taylor Swift was going to be there and manifested her arrival, joking that she was raising the economies of tables as she passed them. He then said his answer to the NFL cutting to her too much was that he was going to cut to someone who played in the NFL every time her name came up at the Grammys, cutting to a not-at-all-ready Terry Crews.

Taylor Swift's Fan-tastic Night

Frank Sinatra. Paul Simon. Stevie Wonder. Taylor Swift came into the night with these names surely at least in the back of her mind. After all, if she won Album of the Year, she would surpass their company and become the first artist to pick up that trophy four different times.

Speaking of albums, fans immediately started speculating that Swift was prepping to announce her re-record of Reputation when she showed up in a badass black gown that harkened back to that era of her career. She spent the night talking behind a fan, presumably so no one could read her lips. But it only fueled the speculation!

Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 16th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u2tHGRLn0w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024 @THR

And then, Swift shocked everyone with a whole different announcement. No wonder she was hiding behind a fan if she was talking about it with her friends. Yes, it was an album announcement, but it's not a (Taylor's Version) of anything.

Accepting her lucky 13th award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift, "I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poet's Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now, backstage.

Then true to her word...

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024 @taylorswift13

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman's Heartfelt Fast Car

The Grammys have been about amazing and unexpected musical collaborations, but this might have been one that we've all been waiting for. Ever since Luke Combs shared how much "Fast Car" meant ot him, fans have been clamoring for him to sing it with Tracy Chapman.

He chose "Music's Biggest Night" to bring her out and even let her lead the performance in a moment that was clearly emotional for both of them. Chapman was tearing up as the audience realized it was her strumming the guitar and opening the song.

Every time Combs looked over to her, you could see how much he respected her and how amazing this moment was for him, fulfilling a lifetime of love for this artist and this track in particular. It was impossible not to watch the lovefest and not start to feel some of that magic yourself.

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Grammy Mid-Flowers

Miley Cyrus was channeling Tina Turner with her look and moves as she took the stage to perform "Flowers," but she was celebrating her first Grammys win -- and adding more fuel to the theories that this song is about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

She brought the crowd to their feet by the end even as she chastised them at the beginning, telling them to not even pretend they don't know the song. At another point, she proved how live she was when she celebrated her first-ever Grammy win mid-song.

SZA Gives Taylor Swift Surprise Shout-Out

For someone who came into the night leading the pack with nominations, SZA showed just how humble she still is. Her first big win on television was a sweet reunion with her friend of more than a decade now, Lizzo.

SZA shared how they'd known one another since they were both hungry artists, performing in tiny venues fighting to get their shot at the big-time. That's why Lizzo handing her a Grammy was such a surreal moment for her.

She was also clearly overwhelmed looking out at a room of people she's admired and looked up to for so many years. It can all be summed up with one line she said as she looked. "I've come really far and I can't believe this is happening, it feels very fake," she said before getting distracted and saying, "Hi, Taylor."

Finally, she cut herself off as the emotions of the moment started to overwhelm her, declaring, "I'm not an attractive cryer; have a good evening." It was an adorable moment, and we suspect the first of many times she'll find herself on similar stages accepting awards.

Annie Lennox Honors Sinead O'Connor with Ceasefire Call

One of the most politically vocal artists of her time, which even got her banned from Saturday Night Live when she was way ahead of her time criticizing the Catholic Church, Annie Lennox paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor.

It happened as part of the In Memoriam segment, with Lennox performing O'Connor's most famous anthem, penned by Prince, "Nothing Compares 2 U." She wrapped with a message that O'Connor might have given herself.

"Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world," Lennox said with her fist raised in the air as the music shifted.

Fantasia Channels Tina Turner for Perfect Tribute

#TheColorPurple star Fantasia Barrino performs in honor of Tina Turner at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/6gPcscJlMa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024 @THR

Fantasia Barrino's comeback tour continues strong after her star-making film debut in The Color Purple. The American Idol winner was the perfect choice to take on the sound and spirit of Tina Turner, and she gave everything to her performance.

Making her way to the circle stage in the middle of the room, Fantasia got Dua Lipa shaking her hips with her while she got the whole room up and moving to celebrate one of the most iconic voices. It was also a full-circle moment for Fantasia, who performed "Proud Mary" as her American Idol audition, launching her music career.

As if getting to honor one of the greatest of all time wasn't enough, Fantasia even got to enjoy an introduction by Oprah Winfrey, who enjoys a connection to both artists. She and Turner knew one another, with Winfrey sharing a sweet story, while the original Color Purple was Winfrey's film debut, too.

Jay-Z Shades Grammys, Risks Beyonce's Anger

Blue Ivy joins Jay-Z on-stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/H87XxdAoN8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024 @THR

The latest winner of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award definitely took advantage of his Grammys moment to make some points about the Grammys themselves, all under the watchful eyes of his wife Beyonce.

Let's just say their may be a conversation on the ride home if we're reading her body language and look right. He excused his own comments by noting that he gets honest when he's nervous.

With Blue Ivy looking so elegant (and tall!) by his side, Jay-Z said he was honored to receive the award, but also noted The Fresh Prince & DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotting the show back in 1989 because their category wasn't televised.

Jump to years later and it was Jay who was boycotting because DMX wasn't nominated. He then, in a moment that didn't seem pre-planned at all, called out the artist with the most Grammys of all time and the fact she's never won Album of the Year. That woman, of course, is his wife.