Jarrett 'JT' Thomas Announces Shocking Exit From Southern Charm Mid-Production

"I no longer wish to participate in any way moving forward with the TV show," the reality star told his stunned followers.

Jarrett 'JT' Thomas has called it quits on Bravo's Southern Charm.

After the reality star made a dramatic debut in Season 9, he announced Friday that he's leaving the show -- before production has even wrapped on Season 10.

On Instagram, he wrote, "It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm. Yesterday I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews ... before the [season] airs."

He did reveal that he has done "about" nine confessional-style interviews for the season already.

"I no longer wish to participate in any way moving forward with the TV show," the post continued.

While he did not detail what the reasons were behind his exit, he concluded the post by saying it has been an "exhausting year."

"I will leave it at that for now," he wrote, "while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year."

Thomas joined the cast in Season 9 and caused quite the stir among the crew as he was the whistle blower on Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green's hook-up. He also caused tension between them and Green's ex-boyfriend Shepard Rose and Kroll's ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers.

Fans of the real estate developer turned reality star rushed to his comments section to share their well wishes.

"Nothing is more valuable than your peace," one social media user wrote.

While another agreed: "Doing what's best for you is always the right choice... Not always the easy one... All my best to you..."

Too Fab has reached out to Bravo for comment.