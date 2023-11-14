Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Calls Out RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff for Being 'Rude' at BravoCon

Getty

The shady back-and-forth came after the RHOBH star called out several Housewives for being rude at BravoCon earlier this month.

BravoCon may be over, but shade continues to be thrown.

The Southern Charm star is insisting that it was actually Minkoff who came off rude during the three-day convention in Las Vegas earlier this month.

"I thought she was rude," Flowers commented on E! News' post about Minkoff's remarks.

The interaction was captured by Bravo fan account, queensofbravo, who screenshotted the comment and posted it on their Feed, prompting Flowers' castmates to share their hot takes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Leva Bonaparte simply left behind a trail of laughing emojis, before clarifying her comments in a thread under the post.

"@queensofbravo I found K super sweet and nice and went out of her way to say hello! For the record!," she added, seemingly referring to Crystal. "But the rest of the swipes had me on the floor! 😂."

Minkoff's new castmate, Anne Marie Wiley, commented as well, writing, "I'm dead 😂😂😂."

Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Iman, meanwhile, came to Minkoff's defense, adding, "Crystal is so lovely and kind and very supportive I don't believe this nonsense ❤️."

It's unclear who Minkoff was referring to when she spoke to the outlet. And while she didn't name names, she did share which franchise the mean girl behavior came from.

"It's shocking. I'm not gonna say any names, but New York," Minkoff said. When asked whether she was referring to the OG stars of The Real Housewives of New York City (Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan were in attendance) or the women featured on the rebooted season 14 (Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank), Minkoff said "both."

Flowers has yet to give more details on her interaction with Minkoff.