Pantless Mathew McConaughey and Camila Alves Recreate How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Poster

Getty/Everett

McConaughey continued his trend of going bottomless for the ad, which is for the couple's tequila brand.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves recreated the poster for his 2003 romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- with a naked twist!

The Oscar award-winning actor ditches his pants in the censored ad, with his wife subbing in for former costar Kate Hudson while wearing her character's iconic satin dress as the pair lean back-to-back in the photo.

The tagline reads, “How to Lose Your Pants in 10 Ways,” with a link to the couple's Pantalones Tequila website. They captioned the photo, "you're so vain, you probably think this tequila’s about you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This isn't the first time have gone bottomless for their tequila brand.

In September, Alves told People all about their cheeky campaign, as well as how they're "very proud" of the product.

"It's safe to say you may see Matthew and I pants less again," she teased at the time. "With some Pantalones in hand."

Pantalones Tequila was launched in 2023, with the brand inspired by the couple's first meeting at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2006.

“It was late 2006, and I was holding court at the head of the table at the Hyde Club on Sunset Boulevard, hand-making the best margaritas on the planet when I saw her," said McConaughey. “After introducing myself, I escorted Camila to the bar where I made the best margarita I'd ever made, and I spoke Spanish better than I'd ever spoken it.”

"The only caveat was that she spoke Portuguese because she's Brazilian .... but the rhythms of the Latin languages seemed to fit the meter," he continued.

"Despite my uncultured errors, I successfully got a date with her (after trying and failing twice), and almost two decades later, she's still the only woman I've ever wanted to make a margarita for."