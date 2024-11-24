Mandy Moore Shares Parenting Struggles with Two Toddlers, One Infant: 'This Is Not Sustainable'

Getty

The sleepy This Is Us alum shares her relatable frustration with her real-life "Big Three's" antics in the middle of the night while her husband is out of town, writing, "I feel like I'm about to go crazy."

Mandy Moore is feeling a bit overwhelmed as she admits she's "about to go crazy" in the midst of her new mommy era.

The This Is Us star is juggling three young children at home, sons August, 3, Oscar, 2, and infant Louise with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The juggle was more a struggle over the weekend, as the singer and actress turned to social media for some parenting advice.

"Guys. What do I do to get my toddlers to not wake up at 4:30 and then stay up?" the exhausted mom shared to her Instagram Stories. "I'm about to go crazy. This is not sustainable."

In that image, Moore was clearly feeling the stress of parenting three young children, eyes closed in the night-time gloom. But it was bright as day in part the next slide, where her son Gus was just playing like it wasn't the middle of the night and people were trying to sleep.

"I came downstairs to him playing with his toys," she wrote of her oldest. "Lights on. Cool cool cool."

She went on to share some of the advice she's gotten from other parents who've reminded her that this is just a phase. "Seems like my friends have been through this or going through it," she wrote.

"Oooof. Being super sick, with a newborn and a husband OOT," she concluded her message, noting that with Goldsmith out of town, she's on her own with her very own "Big Three."

"I'm ready for the next phase lol," she quipped.

As fans of This Is Us have seen, though, every phase of parenthood brings its own levels of stress. "I don't know how she did it all, quite frankly," Moore admitted to People earlier this month about her television alter ego Rebecca Pearson raising three young kids at the same time.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their latest bundle of joy on September 25. While her youngsters may not be triplets, this real-life "Big Three" appears to be just as much stress (and love) for Moore as her fictional kids were.

Of course, she's also getting to experience the joyful side of parenthood with three children so close in age, sharing with the outlet that after they brought her daughter home, Lou's big brothers "are doting and so loving and just beside themselves with how much they love her."

"It's very, very sweet," she said.

And it looks like she and Goldsmith might be done adding to their growing brood, as well, with Moore telling People, "Our family is truly complete."