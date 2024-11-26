Tish Cyrus Says She 'Never Wanted' Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce, Reveals Marriage Mistake

Getty

Tish Cyrus is looking back on her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, Tish shared why she was apprehensive to get a divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer.

"I never wanted to be divorced," Tish said, noting that her own parents' decades-long marriage served as the inspiration behind wanting a lengthy union.

She continued, "[But] for us, you’re in the public eye and the world that we exist in is already so odd, and at some times unstable. I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn't have a choice."

Tish went on to tell the Hudson siblings that her 2022 split from Billy Ray was "tough on everyone," even though their kids were adults when they went their separate ways for good.

Together they share daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, and son Braison Cyrus. Tish also has two children from a previous relationship, daughter Brandi Cyrus and son Trace Cyrus, both of whom Billy Ray adopted.

And while 2022 marked the end of their marriage, Tish and Billy Ray had a rocky relationship for years, first tying the knot in 1993 before filing for divorce in 2010 and 2013, only to reconcile each time ... for a time.

"I was an only child and had the best upbringing and best parents and never went through anything like that. So I don’t really know how it affects you, but… it was definitely something that was probably hard on them, no matter how you do it," Tish explained. "And I think that we did it really well. I think I did really well, and I do think that I just wanted it to be the easiest as possible for everyone involved."

"It was not great, but also, we're all old enough to understand it," she added. "We're able to zoom out and see it for what it was."

As for the mistake she made while married to Billy Ray, Tish told Oliver and Kate it was wanting to make it work for "too long."

"I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn't have a chance," she explained.

Tish has since moved on to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. Purcell popped the question to the Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer co-host in April last year, and the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony four months later in Malibu.

For his part, Billy Ray moved on with singer Firerose, with whom he collaborated on a song in 2021. They confirmed their relationship in October 2022, and announced their engagement on Instagram. They would go on to wed the following year, but after just less than a year of marriage, Billy Ray filed for an annulment from Firerose, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct."