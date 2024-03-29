Tish Cyrus Says There Are 'Issues' She's Dealing With in Marriage to Dominic Purcell

Getty

Tish's comments come amid rumblings that her daughter, Noah Cyrus, dated the 'Prison Break' star before Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023.

Tish Cyrus is getting candid about her marriage to Dominic Purcell.

During a new episode of her daughter Brandi's podcast Sorry We're Stoned, Tish revealed that she and the Prison Break star have had to work through "issues" related to their different personalities since tying the knot in August 2023.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Tish said before sharing how their zodiac signs made them an unlikely match. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

Tish, 56, explained that while she is very easily offended and often takes "things so personally," Purcell, 54, on the other hand is "just very blunt."

"There is no warm and fuzzy," she added.

As an only child who was adopted, Tish said that's an element of their relationship she has been kind of missing.

"I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional," she explained. "And that could be a problem."

Their differences, however, has made her grow, telling listeners, "But you know what, this is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that."

While the issues are there, Tish said they are worth working through.

"These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with," the mother of five explained, before noting that the growth she's had since marrying The Flash star "is crazy."

Tish's comments about the issues in her marriage to Purcell come not long after it was reported that her daughter, Noah Cyrus, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, had dated Purcell before Tish met and married him.

Per a source close to People, Noah had been casually seeing Purcell before his relationship with Tish.

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the outlet reports. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the source added, per the outlet.